PICS: Operation Shanela hits Roodepoort's abandoned mines to root out zama zamas

Operation Shanela was led by Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela, and bolstered by dozens of police vehicles, tanks, and trucks peppering the R558 highway, to tackle a recent crime spike in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - From stolen cars to illegal mining, police were out in full force on Thursday as part of Operation Shanela to respond to a recent spike in crime levels in Roodepoort.

Led by Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela, and bolstered by dozens of police vehicles, tanks, and trucks peppering the R558 highway, the operation also sought to root out zama zama activities in the area.

As part of Operation Shanela in Roodepoort, Gauteng police carried out a raid at an abandoned mine in the area on 17 August 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

A police officer stands near confiscated goods related to illegal mining in Roodepoort as part of Operation Shanela, on 17 August 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

A police officer stands near a suspected zama zama operation in the Roodepoort area on 17 August 2023 as part of Operation Shanela, aimed at rooting out crime. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela led Operation Shanela on 17 August 2023, as officers went door to door, looking for among other things, weapons, illegal goods, wanted suspects, and zama zama activities. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

As part of Operation Shanela on 17 August 2023, Gauteng police oversaw the covering up of holes used by illegal miners in the Roodepoort area, as part of their efforts to deter zama zama activities. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

As part of Operation Shanela in Roodepoort, Gauteng police on 17 August 2023 carried out a raid at an abandoned mine in the area. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News