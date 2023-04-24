PICS: Gugulethu residents under water as cold snap hits Western Cape

Cape Town is experiencing its first rainy and cold snap ahead of this year's winter season, but low-lying areas and informal settlements are bearing the brunt of the inclement weather.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers teams have been deployed to communities left waterlogged, following heavy rains in parts of the Western Cape.

Residents, especially in low-lying areas and informal settlements, are at risk of being affected by the inclement weather.

Housing structures in Gugulethu badly affected by inclement weather in the Western Cape on 24 April 2023. Picture: Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay inspecting a home in Gugulethu, Western Cape, after the province was hit by intense rain, on 24 April 2023. Picture: Gift of the Givers

The humanitarian aid organisation's Ali Sablay said they were inundated with calls from communities in need of help.

"Our teams are on the ground in Gugulethu, where 50 structures have been damaged by severe flooding. Residents have lost food items, bedding, clothing, school uniforms, school stationery."

Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay speaks to a resident in Gugulethu after intense rain destroyed homes in the area, on 24 April 2023. Picture: Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers inspecting damaged homes after heavy rains in Gugulethu, Western Cape on 24 April 2023. Picture: Gift of the Givers