Phalatse refuses to retract fraud allegations against JPC

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has refused to retract claims that money to bribe councillors who voted against her during an unlawful motion of no confidence in September was siphoned from the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC).

It has given Phalatse until midnight to withdraw the comments she made about the entity last month.

It has also threatened to sue her if she refuses.

But she has dared it go ahead.

In a letter seen by Eyewitness News, lawyers representing Phalatse say they will "vigorously resist" attempts to sue her.

Joburg mayoral spokesperson, Mabine Seabe, said that the mayor maintained her stance that money from the entity was used to bribe councillors.

"The executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Councillor Mpho Phalatse, will not be withdrawing her comments or charges against the Johannesburg Property Company, which is suspected of funnelling money to an ANC front company."

He said that the JPC was in no position to sue Phalatse.

"Relying on state law, an organ of state, which the JPC is, cannot sue for defamation."

At the same time, Phalatse has vowed to proceed with investigations looking into alleged fraud and corruption at the JPC.