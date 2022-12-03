Phala Phala is an attack on Ramaphosa, say his close friends

There are mounting calls for Ramaphosa to resign following scathing findings by an independent panel set up by Parliament to look into the theft of millions in foreign currency from his Limpopo farm.

JOHANNESBURG - Close friends of President Cyril Ramaphosa have categorised his latest Phala Phala farm-gate scandal as an attack on him.

There are mounting calls for Ramaphosa to resign following scathing findings by an independent panel set up by Parliament to look into the theft of millions in foreign currency from his Limpopo farm.

The panel found that the president may have violated the Constitution and abused his oath of office by failing to report the 2020 crime to the relevant authorities.

READ: Better for Ramaphosa to resign than to be forced out - analysts

Ramaphosa’s close friend, James Motlatsi, said when the president told him that he planned on resigning and fighting his political rivals from outside leadership, he advised him not to be told by criminals to leave.

“You are not there...have been put by this group of criminals who are saying step aside! You were elected by the people of this country.”

Motlatsi said Ramaphosa should only leave if South Africans want him to.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) has hit back at Motlatsi, saying his remarks were devoid of organisational commitment to free, robust, and impersonal engagement on any matter.

READ: ANC hits back on Motlatsi, says his comments are 'distasteful'

The party called on him to consider withdrawing his remarks.

LISTEN: James Motlatsi on Cyril Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala report