Phala Phala burglary: State believes it has strong case against accused

BELA BELA - The prosecution team in the Phala Phala burglary case says it believes it has a strong case against the three accused persons.

On Friday, Imanuwela David, Froliana Joseph and David Joseph appeared at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo.

The trio is charged with several counts of theft, hijacking and stealing about US$580,000 in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020.

Froliana and David Joseph made their bail applications on Friday, which were both unopposed by the State.

Senior State prosecutor, Nkhetheni Munyai, praised the siblings for cooperating with the police.

Nketheni said that David travelled from the Eastern Cape to surrender himself at the Bela Bela Police Station on Thursday.

Nkhetheni said that Froliana was a mother to a newborn baby, which needed her care.

"The State has a strong prima facie case against the applicant. The State has confirmed all the addresses of the applicant. I have made contact with the applicant during June 2022 and found her at her residence. The applicant volunteered to give her location on the date of her arrest and did not resist."

The State has requested bail be set at R5,000 for Froliana and R10,000 for David.

A bail decision is expected on 17 November.