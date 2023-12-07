Phala Phala burglary-accused allegedly paid $30,000 to be driven to Kempton Park

It was revealed in court on Thursday that one of the Phala Phala burglary-accused allegedly paid a driver $30,000 in cash to transport him from Bela Bela in Limpopo to Kempton Park in Joburg's East Rand.

Investigating officer Ludi Schnelle was giving oral evidence at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Schnelle is opposing the release on bail of the alleged mastermind behind the break-in, Imanuwela David.

David, along with two other accused are charged with the housebreaking and theft of about $580,000 cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020.

On his second day on the stand, Schnelle shed more light on how the money stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm was spent.

Schnelle said David - who is accused number one - arrived in Limpopo from Cape Town a day before the robbery.

He said the day after the robbery, David paid someone in US Dollars to transport him from Bela Bela to a car dealership in Kempton Park.

“At the dealership in Kempton Park, he then purchased vehicles utilising US Dollars which rendered the transporter not necessary for him anymore, and then the transporter left. And then in Kempton Park he purchased high-value vehicles with dollars."

During his testimony on Wednesday, David told the court he his intention was to plead not guilty to all the charges against him.