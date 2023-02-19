Patekile lauds WC police following discovery of massive arms cache in Malmesbury

A 62-year-old man was arrested following a tip-off that led them to a warehouse containing rifles, pistols and heavy artillery.

JOHANNESBURG: Western Cape police arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with the discovery of a massive arms cache at a property in Malmesbury in the Western Cape.

Police followed up on a tip-off which led them to a locked warehouse in an industrial hub on Thursday.

They found 44 firearms, 11 firearm parts, rounds of ammunition and large quantities gunpowder.

“The suspect was henceforth charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He was also charged in terms of the Firearms Control Act," said Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa.

Police are investigating the origin of the firearms, ammunition and gunpowder.

Western Cape police management has lauded the work of Malmesbury police "in getting to the root causes of crime."

“With communities plagued by incidents of gun violence, it is envisaged that through investigations that are currently underway, some explanations will emerge as police strive to create safer communities”, said Western Cape provincial commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, in a statement.

A total of 618 cases of possession of unlicensed and or prohibited firearms and ammunition have been recorded by the province in the period between the beginning of December and mid-February.

The suspect is expected to appear in court in the Malmesbury Magistrates court on Monday.