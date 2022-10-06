Parly wants details from Tourism Dept relating to murder of German tourist

The select committee on trade and industry, economic development and tourism called for a briefing from the Department of Tourism for Tuesday, 11 October.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said on Thursday it too wanted details related to the killing of a German tourist outside the Kruger National Park on Monday.

Committee chairperson Mandla Rayi labelled the murder as barbaric and said it was not a reflection of the country's hospitality industry.

The select committee on tourism said the tragic event, where four German tourists were ambushed in their car outside the Kruger National Park, would have a negative impact on tourism.

Rayi said it was ordinary South Africans who worked hard to make a living in this industry who would suffer the most.

The murder of the tourist came at a time when the industry tried to recover from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and also when Germany planned on introducing a flight directly to Mbombela as visitor numbers from that country increased.

Rayi said those responsible must be brought to book.

So far, the police have not made any arrests but have questioned people of interest.

Rayi said he was concerned the shooting could impact visitor numbers during the summer high season.