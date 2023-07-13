Parly's Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes ConCourt ruling upholding Mkhwebane’s suspension

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has welcomed Thursday’s Constitutional Court ruling that upheld Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension.

In her court action, Mkhwebane had accused the Speaker of not acting in good faith when she informed President Cyril Ramaphosa of the pending impeachment inquiry against her.

Mkhwebane also contended that the Speaker sought to trigger her suspension by writing to Ramaphosa.

The apex court on Thursday did not find any conflict in Ramaphosa exercising his official duties to suspend Mkhwebane, despite being under investigation by her office.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that she was also indebted to the court for clarifying matters related to the sub judice rule.

Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo: "The court reiterated that the sub judice rule does not preclude members of the National Assembly from carrying out their oversight mandate and holding Chapter 9 institutions accountable."

Parliament is yet to conclude its inquiry against Mkhwebane, almost a year since it first began.