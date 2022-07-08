Parly calls on NPA to prioritise cases relating to illegal initiation schools

The portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs appealed to the NPA to ensure that those who break regulations face the full might of the law.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament wants the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prioritise the prosecution of cases related to illegal initiation schools.

The portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs appealed to the NPA to ensure that those who break regulations face the full might of the law.

The committee conducted oversight at several initiation schools in the Eastern Cape after the death of nine initiates.

Committee chairperson Fikile Xasa called on the NPA to prioritise the prosecution of such cases.

The committee also wants the parents of illegal initiates to be in the crosshairs of law enforcement agencies to ensure that they, too, face the consequences for their role.

The committee was also informed that on the outskirts of the Mhlontlo Local Municipality, six initiates had died.

Xasa said the committee would conclude its oversight visits in the Eastern Cape in the Buffalo City Metro on Friday.