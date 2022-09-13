Parliament recommends Imtiaz Fazel for Inspector-General of Intelligence post

President Cyril Ramaphosa will now be asked to confirm Fazel’s appointment after a vote in the house.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously recommended Imtiaz Fazel be appointed as the next Inspector-General of Intelligence.

Fazel, who is currently a deputy director general at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, was not the African National Congress’ first choice.

His nomination follows the rejection of Reverend Frank Chikane in June.

Political parties across the board threw their weight behind Fazel, saying they believed he would be non-partisan, and the right man to root out corruption and the abuse of resources within the state security machinery.