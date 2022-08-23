Parliament follows up on areas affected by floods in KZN

The committee will receive updates from the provincial government and municipalities on the progress of reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure among other things.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s ad hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief is back in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday to follow up on areas affected by April’s floods.

The committee will also get a brief on geo-hazards and slope stability problems in many areas around eThekwini that were washed away.

The ad hoc committee was expected to meet the newly elected premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, as well as the Council for Geoscience for the first time.

It said the most pertinent part of its work is related to geo-hazards linked to infrastructure and development.

This touches on areas with potential life-threatening geological conditions which includes areas with potential slope stability problems - added the committee.

It said that it has already witnessed some of these “geo-hazards” in the course of its visits to flood-affected areas.

The committee returns to KZN following reports of major delays in relief projects and bureaucratic red tape.

Last week, Deputy President David Mabuza apologised to flood victims in the eThekwini Metro and other parts of KZN for government failures in the relief efforts.