Parliament dragging feet in dealing with electoral reform, suggests DA

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to rally civil society and political formations to weigh in on the debate on coalition governments, ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The party said electoral reform is necessary if there are to be stable coalition politics in the future.

The DA unveiled a five-point proposal on the sidelines of Parliament on Thursday, which it said is a starting point for bringing stability to the system.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said Parliament has been too slow to deal with electoral reform.

He said this is evident as the legislature races against the clock to pass changes to the electoral law, that will allow independent candidates to stand in the provincial and national elections.

“We wouldn’t be facing, I believe, the problem that we are now facing with this electoral amendment bill, which is frankly a dog’s breakfast, and I don’t know how Parliament is going to get out of it, had we timeously dealt with the issue of electoral reform in SA,” he said.

Parliament’s home affairs committee on Wednesday finalised this bill despite opposition from the DA and Economic Freedom Fighters.

But Steenhuisen said the country's ill-prepared for the era of coalitions, which his party believes is knocking.

“Which is why we end up with so much of the instability that we see - which gives coalitions a bad name when in fact they are successful forms of government in other parts of the world where they bring stability, progress, development and advancement of people,” stated the DA leader.

The DA is predicting African National Congress support will dwindle below 50% at the next polls, making it more urgent to consider the future of coalition politics.