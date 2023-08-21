Parliament: BRICS Summit can unlock many possibilities for global collaboration

It’s a big week for South Africa on the political stage as it hosts over 40 heads of state for the 15th BRICS Summit, which starts in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - It’s a big week for South Africa on the political stage as it hosts over 40 heads of state for the 15th BRICS Summit, which starts in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Parliament says the summit holds the promise of unlocking boundless possibilities for global collaboration.

In September, over 250 parliamentary delegates from BRICS nations are expected to gather in South Africa for the BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

Parliament’s presiding officers say this year’s BRICS Summit stands as a beacon of hope for inclusive prosperity, equitable development and shared progress.

This year, the summit will be considering adding to the bloc of developing nations, with over 20 countries already waiting for their applications to be approved.

Parliament’s presiding officers say the upcoming summit has the power to pave the way for transformative shifts in economic dynamics, sustainable practices and collaborative efforts among the global south.

Next month, South Africa will host the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Kempton Park, under the theme of harnessing multilateralism and parliamentary diplomacy for the accelerated implementation of the Africa Free-Trade Agreement.

Parliament’s presiding officers say the BRICS parliamentary assembly is crucial to providing oversight over the implementation of the BRICS Summit outcomes by its partner governments.