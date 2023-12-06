Parliament approves bill that criminalises hate speech & hate crimes

On Tuesday, the National Assembly agreed to largely technical amendments made to the bill by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), including a reduction in the prison term for such crimes from eight to five years.

CAPE TOWN - Five years since first being introduced, Parliament has approved a bill that will criminalise hate speech and hate crimes.

But not all parties were in favour of the bill, believing that it would stifle the freedom of speech and expression.

Given previous judgments in hate speech matters, the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Werner Horn doesn’t believe the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill will pass the constitutional muster.

"It does not contain a definition of hate as well as the non-sensical and self-defeating nature of the clauses that pretends to protect the rights of academics, journalists, artists and religious groups."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Busisiwe Mkhwebane said the bill was necessary to deal with racist incidents.

But the NFP's Shaik Emam cautioned about its selective application.

"Why is it hate speech if a white person says something about a black person, but not when a black person insults a white person?"

Despite the DA, Freedom Front Plus and ACDP objecting to the bill, it will now be sent to the president to sign into law.