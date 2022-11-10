Panel probing Ramaphosa impeachment claims has one more week to conclude probe

The panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, is considering whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer for in relation to the theft of foreign currency from his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala.

CAPE TOWN - The independent parliamentary panel probing impeachment allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa has one more week to conclude its probe.

Some opposition parties on Thursday raised concerns in Parliament over whether there would be enough time to consider the findings before the House rises early next month.

National Assembly rules require it to consider the report with due urgency once submitted to the Speaker.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s elective conference is just over a month away and it will be here where Ramaphosa will have to fight for his political survival if he wants to serve as the country’s president for another term.

Whether Parliament would by then have considered how to treat the misconduct allegations against him related to the Phala Phala farm burglary could be a deciding factor.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa submitted his responses to the panel which is probing the allegations and considering submissions made by political parties.

Secretary to the National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso, outlined the process.

"In the event that the Assembly resolves that a Section 89.1 inquiry be proceeded with, the matter must be referred to the impeachment committee established by this rule for that purpose. In terms of the programme, the panel has until the 17th of November to conclude its work, and of course we do not know when the report will be submitted."

Parliament has also set 23 November as a new date for considering Ramaphosa’s plan to combat state capture and how it plans to monitor its implementation.

This after the rules committee last week failed to properly discuss the matter.