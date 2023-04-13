PA resolves to vote alongside ActionSA to oust Joburg mayor Amad

Earlier this week, ActionSA submitted two motions - one against the mayor and another against speaker Colleen Makhubele.

JOHANNESBURG - The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has resolved to vote alongside ActionSA in its bid to have a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor, Thapelo Amad passed.

Its leader, Gayton McKenzie announced following a two-day national executive committee meeting that it would support the multi-party’s efforts to oust Amad.

McKenzie said his party would not only support the bid to remove Amad, but it also wanted to see a PA leader succeed him as the next Joburg mayor.

Through a series of tweets on Thursday morning, McKenzie committed to spend a year in office aimed at putting the city back on course.

People will say they are going “to Maboneng”, to the bright lights, when they speak of Joburg. The City of Gold has always been a beacon of hope to our people and it needs to be a place again where dreams are born and not where they go to die. ' Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 13, 2023

Together, we can create a prosperous, safe, and inclusive CoJ. It is time for change. What I learnt in Central Karoo is that it is not about me and what I can do. It is about paying attention to what everyone knows should be done but lack the courage to do. ' Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 13, 2023

The Patriotic Alliance will vote in favour of ActionSA’s motion of no confidence against Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad. We do this not for ourselves but because the residents deserve better. We voted for this man, which may be forgivable. To not remove him now would be unforgivable. ' Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 13, 2023

The multi-party coalition which is led by the Democratic Alliance (DA) lost control of Africa’s richest city when the PA deflected to assist the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) take power.

But Eyewitness News understands failure to find one another over power sharing in both Joburg and Ekurhuleni has led to tensions which are now seeing the PA willing to go back to the multi-party coalition.

We must put the citizens of Joburg first and admit we have backed the wrong horse. Thapelo Amad has been asked to climb a mountain too high for him. It’s not just harming Joburg, it’s destroying him too. We will rectify this blunder. Amad should resign now. We apologise profusely ' Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 11, 2023

Tussles over power have left Gauteng’s metros vulnerable. The provincial government has also raised concerns with Cooperative Governance MEC Mzi Khumalo currently mulling over ways to intervene.