PA resolves to vote alongside ActionSA to oust Joburg mayor Amad

Earlier this week, ActionSA submitted two motions - one against the mayor and another against speaker Colleen Makhubele.

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.
13 April 2023 18:28

JOHANNESBURG - The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has resolved to vote alongside ActionSA in its bid to have a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor, Thapelo Amad passed.

Its leader, Gayton McKenzie announced following a two-day national executive committee meeting that it would support the multi-party’s efforts to oust Amad.

McKenzie said his party would not only support the bid to remove Amad, but it also wanted to see a PA leader succeed him as the next Joburg mayor.

Through a series of tweets on Thursday morning, McKenzie committed to spend a year in office aimed at putting the city back on course.

The multi-party coalition which is led by the Democratic Alliance (DA) lost control of Africa’s richest city when the PA deflected to assist the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) take power.

But Eyewitness News understands failure to find one another over power sharing in both Joburg and Ekurhuleni has led to tensions which are now seeing the PA willing to go back to the multi-party coalition.

Tussles over power have left Gauteng’s metros vulnerable. The provincial government has also raised concerns with Cooperative Governance MEC Mzi Khumalo currently mulling over ways to intervene.

