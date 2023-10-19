Overstrand mayor reiterates call for residents to use water sparingly

Taps ran dry at scores of homes as a result of severe and damaging storms late last month that saw critical infrastructure being washed away.

CAPE TOWN - Overstrand Mayor Annelie Rabie has reiterated her call to residents in the greater Hermanus area to save water and be mindful of consumption.

Taps ran dry at scores of homes as a result of severe and damaging storms late last month that saw critical infrastructure being washed away.

Rabie held an information session on Wednesday, to update the public regarding the current water situation.

The mayor said work is scheduled to start this coming Monday, to permanently fix the DeBos Dam pipeline.

The repairs will allow it to provide the higher flows required during peak season.

Officials believe if all goes according to plan, the work should be finished by mid-December and all purification processes will return to normal.

Rabie said until then, the water supply will be constrained, and water restrictions will remain in place.

She assured residents that the tap water is currently safe to drink and cook with as it meets the national drinking water quality standards.

The municipality said over that Heritage long weekend, the Overstrand experienced the most severe flooding in history.