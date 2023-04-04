Go

Over R650m spent on restoration of Nyanga to Cape Town rail line, says Prasa CEO

The line, used for Metrorail trips, was inactive for over three years due to vandalism, infrastructure theft, and people living on tracks in Langa.

Metrorail train in Cape Town. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
04 April 2023 12:53

CAPE TOWN - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Hishaam Emeran said that they had spent more than R650 million to restore Metrorail's trips on the Nyanga to Cape Town central line.

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga inspected the resumption of the service on Tuesday morning.

This part of the line was inactive for almost three years because of vandalism, infrastructure theft, and people living on tracks in Langa.

A limited service was reintroduced two weeks ago.

Emeran said that they planned to bring more sections of the route online, soon.

"Bontheuwel station we're stopping at, but we will also be stopping at Heideveld station before the end of this month. These are critical stations that we need to bring back.

“We currently have one line operational, and we had to rebuild this line. There were no tracks through to Nyanga, so it was completely rebuilt."

