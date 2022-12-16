Over 90% of delegates registered as Ramaphosa set to deliver political report

Over 90% of delegates are currently registered, with administrative hiccups having delayed Friday morning’s intended start.

CAPE TOWN - Delegates are trickling into Nasrec where the African National Congress’ (ANC) 55th national elective conference is set to get underway.

There is heightened security at the conference, with delegates making their way to the plenary hall ahead of the much-anticipated political report which will be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Besides registration hiccups delaying the start to this conference, Eyewitness News understands fierce lobbying is still underway with multiple caucuses meeting across the city.

This, as the jostle for the top leadership positions continues.

Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize are set to battle it out for president, while an unprecedented number of candidates are still hoping to rise from the floor for the position of deputy president.

The national executive committee (NEC) cleared the way for all members who challenged their right to contest elections in the courts to be nominated by their supporters.

Voting is expected to take place Saturday morning.