Over 4,800 security cluster officials deployed to assist in KZN, says Cele

Among the deployed staff are over 3,000 police officials including tactical response teams and search and rescue teams.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says over 4,800 security cluster officials have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal to assist in emergency relief efforts.

The government’s Justice, Crime, and Prevention Security Cluster were briefing journalists about the progress of their interventions as the province battles the aftermath of deadly floods.

Among the deployed staff are over 3,000 police officials including tactical response teams and search and rescue teams.

Cele said police were on the ground to prevent crime while crime intelligence has been sending regular updates to law enforcement agencies.

"Visible policing and public order police have been deployed to maintain law and order. And prevent opportunistic crimes at identified areas in communities and business centers. This includes Umlazi, KwaMashu, Pinetown, and the Durban CBD and surroundings. Key national roads are also being monitored closely".