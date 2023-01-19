Over 18s could get their COVID-19 booster shots by end of Jan

Previously, the shots were only made available to individuals older than 50.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa aims to extend its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people over the age of 18, before the end of the month.

COVID-19 sub-variant - XBB.1.5 was detected in the country at the beginning of the month.

The Department of Health's s deputy director-general, Dr Nicholas Crisp, said work was underway to improve the impact of vaccines.

"So, what we do know is that vaccine does stimulate your immunity, it doesn't protect you 100% from infection, but the response is more about getting protection against severe infection. And our target hasn't changed if you look at the figures in the last couple of weeks, it's older people that are getting sick."

Crisp added that the outbreak in China was not a major concern, yet.

"They are expecting their outbreak from a variant that has been in circulation in South Africa since August last year. So, even if people from the east who've spent time in China come into the country, infected, they are going to come with a virus that's already in circulation here."