Outgoing Eskom CEO frustrated at protracted unbundling of utility

CAPE TOWN - Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has expressed his frustration over how long it was taking to unbundle the utility.

De Ruyter, who resigned in December, and Minerals Council of South Africa CEO Roger Baxter, discussed the state of the country's energy landscape at the Investing in African Mining Indaba, taking place in Cape Town.

The state-owned company is set to be split into three separate divisions for generation, transmission, and distribution.

The outgoing Eskom CEO said the unbundling of the utility was a "well-trodden" path and should not be taking this long to execute.

"This unbundling, as it is called, has been mooted now essentially for the better part of 30 years and we haven't yet got down to actually making it work," said de Ruyter.

He said Eskom had done everything possible to conclude the unbundling process.

"We have concluded an asset transfer agreement. We have set up the National Transmission Company of South Africa (Ltd). WE have set up separate balance sheets, income statements...so we've done everything in our power to enable the legal separation of our transmission business."

De Ruyter said president Cyril Ramaphosa's ten-point plan to fix the country's power crisis deserved more credit.

"The president's structural reforms that he implemented in his speech on the 25th of July last year hasn't nearly got the credit that it should have for liberalising the generation sector and I think many of your members are taking advantage of it."