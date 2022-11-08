Oudtshoorn pastor sentenced to 54 years for rape, child porn

The Oudtshoorn pastor indecently assaulted and raped a thirteen-year-old girl in 2003 -- at his house, office and church -- and the complainant reported the matter to the police in 2018.

CAPE TOWN - An Oudtshoorn pastor has been sentenced to 54 years behind bars after he was convicted on three counts of rape, three counts of indecent assault, one of sexual assault and more than twenty counts of child pornography.

The man cannot be named because he is related to the complainants.

His name will now be entered in the National Register for Sexual Offenders as ordered by the court.

The accused also sexually assaulted and raped his 14-year-old adopted daughter -- and she also reported the matter at the same time.

The Oudtshoorn Regional Court convicted the man on 26 counts of child pornography for downloading images of girls from the internet.

He claimed the girls were over 18.

But the State led the evidence of an expert witness who testified that the girls were under the age of 18.

The pastor had admitted he was addicted to pornography.