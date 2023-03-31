Oscar Pistorius denied parole

Pistorius is currently serving 13 years and five months behind bars for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole.

He appeared before the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board at Atteridgeville Correctional Centre on Friday to apply for parole.

But it now appears that he is not yet eligible.

Oscar Pistorius won’t be leaving prison anytime soon.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Department of Correctional Services said that it had received the board’s decision and that Pistorius would be considered for parole again in August 2024.

The reason, the department said, was that he had not completed the minimum detention period as per a clarification that was this week received from the Supreme Court of Appeal, which handed down the final sentence in his case.

Pistorius’ sentence has twice been increased and there has previously been confusion around when exactly it commenced and, moreover, when exactly he would become eligible for parole.