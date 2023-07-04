Opposition pact close to unseating ANC in some provinces, predicts Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has provided an update on the progress made to form his Moonshot Pact following Monday’s announcement that seven opposition parties will meet in Johannesburg next month to solidify their agreement.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is predicting his opposition party pact is within striking distance to unseat the African National Congress (ANC) in a number of provinces, along with a landslide victory in the Western Cape.

Steenhuisen has provided an update on the progress made to form his Moonshot Pact following Monday’s announcement that seven opposition parties will meet in Johannesburg next month to solidify their agreement.

Steenhuisen has likened the ANC’s treatment of South Africans to the way in which the deputy president’s VIP protection detail has assaulted three members of the public in an incident on the N1 highway.

The attack has been captured on video, which has gone viral on social media.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says that as long as the ANC is in power, it will continue to have scant regard for the plight of struggling South Africans.

He says that based on the 2021 election results of six of the parties who have committed to his opposition pact, they can achieve their goal of getting over the 50% mark in next year’s polls.

"An overwhelming DA majority in the Western Cape will add significantly to the pact’s national total."

Steenhuisen says the pact is polling at 48% in Gauteng and 44% in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The most important thing we should not do is to vote for parties that pretend to be in opposition, but are actually merely fronts for the ANC."

Steenhuisen says the ultimate success of the pact will depend on getting 13 million people registered to vote and encouraging the 14 million registered voters who failed to vote in 2021, to do so in next year’s poll.