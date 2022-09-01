Opposition confident MPs won’t reject Imtiaz Fazel as next inspector-general

On Wednesday, the joint standing committee on intelligence nominated him for the position of the inspector-general of intelligence after the previous nomination was rejected by MPs.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties are confident the nomination of senior government official Imtiaz Fazel as the next Inspector-General of Intelligence won’t be rejected by Members of Parliament (MPs).

On Wednesday, the joint standing committee on intelligence nominated him for the position of the Inspector-General of Intelligence after the previous nomination was rejected by MPs.

He is expected to replace Setlhomamaru Dintwe whose term ended in March.

The inspector-general is one of the most key positions in the State Security Agency and intelligence and is charged with keeping the country’s spies in check.

Fazel, who is the deputy director-general in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, is expected to take up the position after Reverand Frank Chikane’s nomination failed to get enough votes in the National Assembly in June.

The joint standing committee of intelligence member and Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Diane Kohler Barnard said the African National Congress (ANC) and the DA could get the required votes.

“So, I’m very pleased that Imtiaz Fazel will be put forward for voting in the house and here’s hoping we will get the two-thirds majority needed,” she said.

While the Economic Freedom Fighters had not shown support for any shortlisted candidate, the ANC and DA were most likely be joined by other smaller parties when it comes to the vote.