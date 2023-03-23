'Operation O Kae Molao' kicks off in Gauteng

Katlego Jiyane | The second phase of ‘Operation O Kae Molao’ kicked off on 23 March 2023, where Gauteng Commissioner Elias Mawela joined and led a walkabout in Sandton. The first phase took place the night before and included police arresting a little over 900 suspects, some of whom had been wanted by the police. Law enforcement officials also visited the Ginger Park informal settlement, where the community raised issues of lack of toilets and water, as well as gender-based violence.