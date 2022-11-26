Only the ANC can take the country forward - Ramaphosa

NORTH WEST - African National Congress (ANC) president, Cyril Ramaphosa has told the community of Lichtenburg in the North West that opposition parties have nothing to offer in taking the country forward.

Ramaphosa was addressing the locals after the ANC launched its Operation Letsema Campaign on Saturday.

The party has described the campaign as a clean-up operation to deal with corruption and a lack of service delivery at municipal level.

While Ramaphosa acknowledged the challenges faced by the community of Lichtenburg, he added that the ANC is the only party to solve them.

"They can talk, do anything, protest. It is only the ANC that can take the country forward," Ramaphosa told the community.

The Ditsobotla Local Municipality, which is governed by the ANC, is headed for by-elections following the dissolution of its council by Parliament.

However, Ramaphosa warned ANC branches that if service delivery did not improve, voters would find another party to vote for.

By-elections are set for December 14.