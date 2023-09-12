Ongoing Tshwane municipal workers’ strike hampers resumption of bus service

Though services were meant to resume on Tuesday after being suspended in July due to the ongoing municipal workers' strike, commuters were left destitute when only one of the expected 160 buses left the Tshwane bus depot in the early morning.

PRETORIA - The City of Tshwane metro continues to grapple with getting some of its staff members in line after bus services were delayed for hours across the capital.

The city's bus operations resumed on Tuesday morning after they were suspended in July, following safety concerns affecting commuters and staff, amid the ongoing municipal workers' strike.

Employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers' Union have been on strike for over a month regarding the city's bid to freeze salary hikes.

Gauteng's second-largest metro has been crippled by the strike, leaving commuters destitute and bus drivers operating in fear.

Out of 160 buses that were expected to be on the road on Tuesday morning, only one left the Tshwane bus depot at around 6am.

Drivers and mechanics were allegedly threatened just hours before operations were expected to resume.

“We have three bus depots in the city and of the three, I can confirm that the 7am bus shift did not go out,” said Transport MMC Katlego Mathebe.

“We want to continue to apologise to the commuters, but I can confirm that we are going to continue to take disciplinary steps against the illegal strikers so that we can restore all our operations.”

It's not only bus service that has been affected by the ongoing wage strike, but uncollected rubbish also littered the sidewalks of the capital.