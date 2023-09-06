OMPHILE MAOTWE: When it comes to the Public Protector, SA deserves better

OPINION

Chapter Nine institutions are the backbone of our Constitution. They are the pillars that hold our delicate democracy together, and are an essential part of holding public officials to a high ethical standard.

The office of the Public Protector in South Africa is one such office, whose optimal functioning is in the best interests of the people of this country.

With Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka at the helm, in her capacity as Acting Public Protector, this imperative office has again been mired in allegations of impartiality and failure to perform its duties in a manner that advocates for South Africa and her people.

Her shortlisting was a missed opportunity by the state for a variety of reasons, one of which was her conduct and assessment of the Phala Phala debacle.

In the final Phala Phala report by the office of the Public Protector, Advocate Gcaleka contradicts the statement given by President Cyril Ramaphosa with regards to the sale at the farm.

In her report, the acting Public Protector cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing with regards to undertaking paid work while serving as the country's head of state after she found that the sale of game at Phala Phala was a “private transaction”, adding that her office did not investigate the sale as they did not have the powers to do so.

She has stood by this assertion even as a subsequent South African Reserve Bank (SARB) report clearly states that neither Ramaphosa nor Phala Phala was legally entitled to the US dollars found at the farm.

Her conclusion that there was no additional work, but rather additional income, is dubious at best and leads one to question: her affiliation to the ruling party.

Even though she asserts she has not been a card-carrying member of the African National Congress (ANC) for over a decade, her continued involvement in state affairs post-membership status gives one sufficient grounds to be weary of her intentions and conduct.

Furthermore, Gcaleka worked with former Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba during his tenure, further bringing into question her proximity to the ruling party and their internal affairs.

Her response on the duration it took to complete the Phala Phala report does very little to spark confidence in her abilities to adequately discern between matters that are in the public interest and should take priority.

The nomination of Gcaleka brings to light two contradicting personas that have been at the helm of the Public Protector office in South Africa, and the public is correct to be weary of her intentions.

The country has experienced Advocate Thuli Madonsela, who dedicated maximum resources to investigating former President Jacob Zuma, and subsequently produced the Nkandla Report.

Yet in Gcaleka, the public must contend with missed deadlines being articulately explained away and blamed on a lack of resources with no tangible prescription that caters to this failure to adhere to deadlines.

The manner in which she explained away the failure to produce a report in 30 days illustrates the character of an individual who is quite capable of meandering between that which is legal and ethical. A characteristic that we certainly do not need in the officer of the Public Protector.

South Africans deserve a public protector who is competent, yes, but additionally, that individual should exude a level of impartiality that is sadly missing in the current acting Public Protector. The office has been overly politicised, and the causality is our Constitution and the people of this country.

The occupant of the Public Protector’s office must be unbiased, and exercise its powers and perform its functions without fear, favour, or prejudice. The Public Protector must be able to investigate matters and protect the public against issues such as maladministration in connection with the affairs of government, or improper conduct by a person performing a public function. This includes the president of the country.

These attributes are not ones that we have witnessed in Gcaleka.

Her insistence that she was thrown into the deep end when she was appointed to act is indicative of an individual who, perhaps, did not fully grasp her appointed role at the time. Someone who is in a deputy position should assume a lead role with ease and not use it as a crutch to delay the conclusion of investigations.

To regain confidence in the office of the Public Protector one of the other shortlisted individuals should be appointed. In fact, the inclusion of Gcaleka has perhaps robbed South Africans of another individual who would have taken her place and been afforded an opportunity to be interviewed for the position.

South Africa needs a Public Protector who will come in on a clean slate, one who will be accountable, investigate matters speedily, and use available resources optimally.

We need a Public Protector whose character is not tainted by previous conduct within the office, and one that does not have indisputable ties to the ruling party or any other political party.

True impartiality and excellence in this office will only be achieved by such an individual, one that will operate within the prescription of the Public Protector Act, and not seek to drive investigations in a manner that will unduly influence the politics of the day.

Omphile Maotwe is the Treasurer General of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).