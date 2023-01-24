Official memorial service for Speaker Frene Ginwala to be held Joburg City Hall

The 90-year-old struggle stalwart passed away earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The official memorial service for the National Assembly's founding Speaker, Doctor Frene Ginwala, will be held at the Johannesburg City Hall on Tuesday morning.

The constitutional expert, feminist, and journalist died at her home in Cape Town, two weeks after suffering a stroke.

She was cremated a few days later in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

A global icon who advocated for freedom, liberation, and democracy in South Africa is how many will remember Ginwala at her official memorial service on Tuesday.

Ginwala was appointed Speaker of the National Assembly in 1994.

She was the first woman to hold the post and did so until 2004.

Civil society leaders, members of Parliament, and the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) will join the nation in paying tribute to the late founding Speaker.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.