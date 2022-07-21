Court grants former official R100,000 bail in irregular FS asbetos tender case

The matter is in connection with the R255 million asbestos tender issued by the Free State government in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - The case of a former senior government official accused of receiving a R7 million bribe from controversial businessman Edwin Sodi has been postponed to 23 September.

The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court released Margaret Ann Diedricks on R100,000 on Thursday - where she

she made her initial appearance in the corruption case.

Ann-Diedricks (56) was arrested by the hawks at her Alberton home.

Between 2014 and 2017 the Free State provincial government - under the leadership of then Premier Ace Magashule - irregularly awarded a tender to Sodi's company, Blackhead Consulting, for the removal of asbestos roofs.

Hawks spokesperson Christopher Singo claimed that Ann-Diedricks participated in the alleged corruption.

"The suspect who was the acting HOD of the Department of Human Settlements in Gauteng also authorised the same service provider irregularly in Gauteng, she fraudulently received an amount of more than R7 million from the service provider," he said.

Twelve others accused including Magashule, Sodi and former Mangaung Mayor Solly Mlamleli have already been charged and appeared in court for the matter.

They are back in court on 23 September.