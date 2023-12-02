Observatory substation fire: Residents may be powerless for 2 days - City Power

City Power said it's working to establish the cause of the Saturday morning blaze, which affects residents living in Observatory, Kensington, and surrounds.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Observatory, Kensington, and surrounding areas are without electricity after the main feeding station caught fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

While firefighters extinguished the blaze by Saturday midday, City Power said it is still working to establish the cause of the fire.

Power supply has been affected in areas including Kensington, Observatory, and Houghton Estate.

The power utility said it has not yet established when power will be restored to residents.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena: "We're looking also at alternatives in terms of restoration of power to some of the customers, if there are those opportunities. But we are currently looking at more than two days of no electricity for some of those customers."