Nzimande: Politicising student placement issue is a ‘vote-seeking tactic’

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Blade Nzimande, said that the issue of student placement at institutions should not be politicised.

The department said that more than 1.1 million students applied for funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for 2023.

Nzimande said that, in reality, only around 800,000 prospective students would be granted funding.

However, he said that this was still a significant number.

"There are also those political parties who are opportunistically, now, trying to position themselves as if they are the best champions of admissions, as if this government has actually never admitted students."

The minister emphasised that through its various programmes, government contributes to a massive increase in the number of students accessing tertiary studies.

“Yes, our infrastructure has delayed behind the demand that we have, but to actually try and opportunistically accuse this government as if it has not increased admissions, is only just a vote-seeking tactic, frankly, rather than dealing with the reality that we are facing."

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) will be embarking on a 16-hour march to the Union Buildings on Wednesday to highlight issues around student debt and funding.