Nzimande: NSFAS has not failed, it’s the ANC’s success story

While answering questions in the National Council of Provinces, the minister dismissed claims that the funding agency was failing students.

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande said on Tuesday the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is the African National Congress (ANC)'s "success story".

Nzimande said the scheme's functioning optimally despite challenges including fraud.

He was back before Parliament on Tuesday to face questions about students who fraudulently benefit from NSFAS despite dropping out.

But Nzimande said there were steps in place to prevent double dipping by recipients.

Nzimande said the scheme was one of the governing party’s biggest successes: “NSFAS has not failed. NSFAS is the success story of this ANC government since it was established. We actually will be celebrating 13 years of NSFAS this year and NSFAS is functioning optimally.”

Nzimande said audits have revealed that 35,000 students were cheating the system.

“We have had students who do not deserve to be funded as I have said. We have discovered 35,000 [students] earlier this year,” he said.

The minister was also questioned about when he will table the report regarding the multi-billion-rand corruption at the National Skills Fund.