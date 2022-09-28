Nzimande explains why NSFAS applications opened early

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has announced the 2023 applications for the scheme are open from Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has received more than 985,000 applications for the current financial year.

Of this number, just over 140,000 applicants were unsuccessful.

Nzimande has announced the 2023 applications for the scheme are open from Wednesday.

"As opposed to the previous year, the scheme resolved to open the application cycle early to give prospective applicants enough time to submit their applications and supporting documents."

Nzimande said that they were in discussions with Treasury to align the post-school education and training calendar with government's funding calendar.

"The challenge we have at the moment is that academic institutions, colleges, TVET colleges and universities open late January, early February but the financial year only begins first of April, which allocates money that must be used in January and February."