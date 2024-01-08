Nzimande dismisses NSFAS kickback claims as untrue

Outa alleges that Nzimande, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and NSFAS board chair, Ernest Khosa received millions of rands from service providers awarded multi-million rand tenders to administer direct payments to students.

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has rubbished allegations that he received kickbacks from National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) service providers.

Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) leaked a series of recordings alleging there's a corruption scheme operating within the department and NSFAS.

Outa alleges that Nzimande, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and NSFAS board chair, Ernest Khosa received millions of rands from service providers awarded multi-million rand tenders to administer direct payments to students.

ALSO READ:

• DA to open criminal case against Nzimande following corruption allegations

• SACP slams OUTA for dragging its name in NSFAS corruption allegations

• NSFAS corruption: OUTA to escalate new allegations to Ramaphosa, SARS, SIU & PP

The minister has dismissed the allegations as untrue.

"These are all lies that emanate from a malicious fightback campaign. My conscience is clear, and I have nothing to hide or fear."

Nzimande added that he was considering taking legal action.

"And I've also voluntarily decided that I am going to subject myself to the relevant legal processes and ethics bodies of the African National Congress, its integrity committee, and the South African Communist Party, its central ethics commission."