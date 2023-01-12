Nzimande confident of arrests after 'assassination attempt' on Fort Hare VC

Vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu was appointed for a second term last year and has been on a mission to root out corruption at the scandal-plagued university.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that he was confident that police would arrest those behind a suspected assassination attempt on the University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor, Sakhela Buhlungu.

Nzimande visited the institution on Wednesday, along with Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele after Buhlungu’s bodyguard Mboneli Vesele was shot dead on Friday night.

Vesele was shot by assailants who were in a vehicle near Buhlungu's Alice campus residence.

The 52-year-old died at the scene. Buhlungu was not in the car at the time of the shooting.

The gunmen fled the scene and no arrests have been made yet.

The vice-chancellor was appointed for a second term last year and has been on a mission to root out corruption at the scandal-plagued university.

Nzimande said he believed arrests were imminent.

"I remain outraged by this inhumane act and strongly condemn it. I, however, remain confident that the police will go very deep into investigating the full circumstances and finding the perpetrators of this heinous act," he said.

Nzimande said that the university had ramped up its security measures.

"We need focused attention on issues of safety and security, not just at Fort Hare, but in the entire higher education sector and agreed that we going to form a national task force by the department, working with the sector universities and colleges, that will focus on safety and security in our institutions at a systemic level."