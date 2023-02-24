NW Sopa: Maape vows to urgently attend to water & sanitation issues

The North West Premier said there were plans in place to deal with immediate water challenges in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Bushy Maape has assured residents that the provincial government remains committed to addressing water issues and repairing damaged roads.

Maape delivered his State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the provincial legislature on Friday, announcing plans to improve service delivery, and farming, among others.

He also announced plans to improve the health sector through the renovation of 44 clinics across the province at a cost of R51 million.

Maape reiterated his commitment to ensuring water issues in the province are addressed.

"We have established a steering committee jointly with the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, to urgently attend to water and sanitation challenges across the province. The steering committee has developed a plan to deal with immediate water challenges."

Patting himself on the shoulder, he announced that 97 ambulances have been procured in the province.

"Government will continue to prioritise collaboration with mining houses, correctional services and private health facilities, to ensure broad-based access to health care."

Maape's Sopa got off to a rocky start after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPLs were ejected from the provincial legislature.

A few minutes into his address, the red berets disrupted him by raising several points of order.

The EFF said Maape has not been honest about the state of service delivery in the North West, after he told Parliament that the provincial government is doing well.

Speaker, Susan Dantjie, ordered security to remove some EFF members from the provincial legislature, following the series of disruptions.

Eventually, security personnel removed all of them from the precinct, with the speaker refusing to further entertain their points of order.

The EFF has called the Maape a liar, and urged him to be honest about service delivery in the province.

The opposition parties are expected to debate the Premier's address next week.