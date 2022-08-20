ANC NW disgruntled delegates threaten legal action to nullify conference results

They are challenging the legitimacy and integrity of the conference due to credentials that they believe should have been considered invalid.

MAHIKENG - Some disgruntled delegates of the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West are threatening to head to court to nullify the party's ninth provincial conference and its election results.

This after the provincial conference held in Rustenburg last weekend kicked off with an interdict barring the interim provincial committee (IPC) from participating in the voting process.

The province had been governed by the interim committee since 2018 when the ANC dissolved former chair Supra Mahumapelo's provincial executive.

The N12 slate had a clean sweep of the top five positions and emerged victorious as the new provincial leaders, defeating the current premier - Bushy Maape and his slate.

Now the newly elected leadership of the North West have a looming legal fight brewing in the province.

But, speaking to the media at Mpheko house in Mahikeng, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe who is fully behind the new leadership has questioned the intentions of those threatening legal action.

“Some of the cadres that would have been part of the petitions have contested. So, the issue we need to clarify ourselves on is that if they had they made it in the ninth provincial conference, would they have been part of those in the petitions?’’

Meanwhile, the second leg of the conference will start on the 27 and 28 August for the election of the additional members and discussions.