Nursing union backs students as they vow to continue with 'peaceful protest'

This comes after the Gauteng Department of Health informed 167 final-year nursing students that bursary contracts would come to an end on 31 May 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Some nursing students vow to continue protesting on campuses on Monday despite the Gauteng Health Department obtaining an interdict against the demonstrations.

The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (Haitu) has condemned Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko for preventing nursing students from what they are calling peaceful protests.

A group of final year nursing students disrupted the end of semester exams by blocking off campuses last week.

The Gauteng health department says the students are demanding that it pays their stipends until they take the exam-which it cannot afford.@motsoere_gloria https://t.co/OHDggZcaMy ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 26, 2023

This comes after the Gauteng Department of Health informed 167 final-year students that bursary contracts would come to an end on 31 May 2022.

The department said the remainder of the planned bursaries for the group will cost about R8 million, which it cannot afford to foot.

Read:

- GP Health says it doesn't have R8m for Chris Hani nursing students' stipends

- Gauteng nursing students expected to continue protest at Baragwanath Hospital

- Protesting Bara nursing college students vow not to disrupt hospital services

- Protesting Bara nursing students say board exam wasn't part of their contracts

It is understood that the dozens of final-year students who are still expected to write board exams in November will have no financial support until then.

Haitu said the students have been deserted, adding that no plans were made to support them until their final examinations.

Haitu's Bafana Tshabalala said the the students’ anger is justified: “The college cannot continue to run as long as this issue is not resolved. We demand that the stipends must continue until all students are able to sit for these board exams in November.”

The union told the department that it will challenge the court interdict against the students, adding that they will

will continue with their peaceful protests across all nursing campuses until Wednesday.