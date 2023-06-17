Numsa secures strike certificate, says the ball is in Gautrain's court

Wage talks deadlocked after a decision to do away with staff cards,which allowed workers to use the Gautrain for free.

JOHANNESBURG - As a possible strike by Gautrain workers looms, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the ball is in the high-speed commuter company’s court.

The union has secured a strike certificate and will be balloting its members on 28 June.

This follows deadlocked wage talks after a decision to do away with staff cards, which allows workers to use the Gautrain for free.

The union said it’s requested a meeting with the Gautrain management team scheduled for the 28th in hopes of finding a resolution.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the company needed to rethink the staff card matter.

“We hope Gautrain management will avail themselves for this meeting because we would prefer not to go on strike.”

She added that it’s up to the employer.

“So, the ball is in their court. If they want to avoid strike action, then they really need to renegotiate their position on the staff cards because it really has become a major hurdle and a major source of the deadlock between us in these wage talks,” she said.