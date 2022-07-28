Numsa's chaotic national congress spawns new leadership

On Wednesday night, delegates at the event - which is viewed by some as taking place in contempt of a court interdict - nominated long-standing general secretary Irvin Jim and others unopposed.

CAPE TOWN - Metalworkers union Numsa’s national congress - marred by legal action and chaos - has produced new leadership.

The faction in the union that is opposed to Jim and the group that has now taken over control of the union had already said earlier they would not take part in the process they deemed as a “sham”.

As the labour court heard the merits of Numsa’s application for leave to appeal the interdict that stopped the convening of the congress – the union’s leaders moved quickly to nominate new leaders on Wednesday night.

Whether their uncontested election is valid will only be decided by the courts later – which means their celebration could be short-lived.

Jubilant delegates belonging to the Jim slate told Eyewitness News last night that they were elated at their defeat of the faction that sought change in the union.

Mbuso Ngubane is the union’s new deputy general secretary – filling the vacancy left by Karl Cloete upon his retirement from the union.

Ngubane who steps into the operations machinery of the country’s largest trade union has been described as irreverent by workers in KwaZulu-Natal where he has served as secretary for many years.

In 2015, he was charged with fraud and extortion for forcing an employee of the union to hand over a large portion of his salary to him monthly with the CCMA ordering he repays the employee who was later fired by Ngubane.

Andrew Chirwa returns as president along with Mphumzi Maqungo.

Mac Chavalala who took Numsa’s side in the SA Federation of Trade Union’s battle is the new first deputy president.

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape’s Puleng Phaka replaces Ruth Ntlokose as second deputy president.

Just last week Ntlokose took Numsa to court disputing her suspension and won.