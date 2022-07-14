Numsa's Jim decries state of SA, says it is at a tipping point

With rising unemployment and a struggling economy, Numsa believes the country’s leaders are destroying the lives of South Africans.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is in a serious crisis. That is the view of labour union, Numsa.

The union hosted a media briefing on Wednesday to inform the public about the recent special central committee meeting.

With rising unemployment and a struggling economy, Numsa believes the country’s leaders are destroying the lives of South Africans.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim: "The country is at a tipping point - the levels of poverty, unemployment, and inequality are unbearable."

He said that foreign nationals should also not be used as scapegoats as it was government that was to blame for the ailing economy.

"A government that collapses everything... I mean why would you want to blame foreign nationals for the fact that this country has no economy?" Jim asked.

Numsa was briefing the media ahead of its 11th national congress which is scheduled for later this month.