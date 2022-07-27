Numsa’s Irvin Jim lashes out at those ‘who have brought union to disrepute’

CAPE TOWN - Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim has lashed out at individuals in the union who he said had brought the organisation into disrepute, challenging them to run to the courts if they wanted to.

This as the leaders battle to diffuse tensions ,which came to a head at the gathering that has been delayed amid a myriad of challenges on Wednesday in Cape Town.

Throwing down the gauntlet, Jim insisted that the congress was constituted constitutionally, warning that it cannot be collapsed by a minority group in the union.

The faction challenging the congress wants Jim and other incumbent leaders in the union to be replaced as they accuse them of ruling with an iron fist, suppressing democracy and of looting the organisation’s funds.

Numsa’s 11th national congress was disrupted on several occasions despite the national office bearers trying to quash the dissent.

The Western Cape and Ekurhuleni regions argued that the congress is in contempt of court.

Last week, the Labour Court deemed it as invalid and noncompliant with the rules of Numsa after the union had suspended several of its members who took them to court.

But Jim said the union was not breaking the law.

Numsa said it also faced pressure from the Department of Labour as the union could be sanctioned by the Labour Registrar if the congress didn't take place to elect new leaders.

The last Numsa congress took place in 2016 with unions required to hold these gatherings at least every four years.