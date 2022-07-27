Go

Numsa’s Irvin Jim lashes out at those ‘who have brought union to disrepute’

This as the leaders battle to diffuse tensions which came to a head at the gathering that has been delayed amid a myriad of challenges.

FILE: Numsa secretary general Irvin Jim. Picture: Numsa/Facebook
FILE: Numsa secretary general Irvin Jim. Picture: Numsa/Facebook
Theto Mahlakoana 46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim has lashed out at individuals in the union who he said had brought the organisation into disrepute, challenging them to run to the courts if they wanted to.

This as the leaders battle to diffuse tensions ,which came to a head at the gathering that has been delayed amid a myriad of challenges on Wednesday in Cape Town.

Throwing down the gauntlet, Jim insisted that the congress was constituted constitutionally, warning that it cannot be collapsed by a minority group in the union.

The faction challenging the congress wants Jim and other incumbent leaders in the union to be replaced as they accuse them of ruling with an iron fist, suppressing democracy and of looting the organisation’s funds.

Numsa’s 11th national congress was disrupted on several occasions despite the national office bearers trying to quash the dissent.

The Western Cape and Ekurhuleni regions argued that the congress is in contempt of court.

Last week, the Labour Court deemed it as invalid and noncompliant with the rules of Numsa after the union had suspended several of its members who took them to court.

But Jim said the union was not breaking the law.

Numsa said it also faced pressure from the Department of Labour as the union could be sanctioned by the Labour Registrar if the congress didn't take place to elect new leaders.

The last Numsa congress took place in 2016 with unions required to hold these gatherings at least every four years.

LABOUR COURT TO HEAR ARGUMENTS

The Labour Court in Johannesburg will on Wednesday night hear oral arguments from the two warring factions of Numsa over the union’s appeal application.

Numsa is contesting the Labour Court decision that stopped its congress from going ahead until several constitutional obligations are met.

This, as the congress continues in Cape Town where the deep divisions in the country’s largest union are on full display.

In a letter sent to Numsa and the faction opposed to the convening of the congress, Judge Graham Moshoana’s office calls on the two sides to submit written submissions by 6 pm.

But some of the individuals involved have now told Eyewitness News that their lawyers received word from the court that they should prepare to present oral arguments for a virtual hearing.

Time is of essence in the dispute as Numsa continued with the congress despite the interdict after declaring that they have met the constitutional requirements as flagged by Moshoana in last week’s judgment.

Meanwhile, the group that was suspended by the union and successfully challenged this in the court said Numsa had still not abided by the order issued by Moshoana.

They claim that none of the 53 local and regional leaders of the union who were suspended have been reinstated by the union.

As such, they contend that the union’s congress is being held unlawfully.

Earlier, Eyewitness News reported that the group has sent Numsa a letter of demand requiring minutes of the meetings that concluded that the congress must go ahead.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA