Numsa contempt application matter postponed

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) remains defiant. It's vowing to discipline members who were charged with different transgressions, ahead of its national congress. The lawfulness of the congress is now in question.

The union’s leaders have addressed members outside the Labour Court in Johannesburg, where a contempt application against the organisation was postponed to 19 August.

The case emanates from Numsa’s insistence to continue with its eleventh national congress in Cape Town last week, despite a court interdict instructing its leaders to comply with its constitution first before going ahead.

Numsa National Treasurer Mphumzi Maqungo said although applicants in the contempt matter wanted the union to suspend several activities, until the contempt matter is heard, they have no intention to do so: "They don't want us to amend the constitution, in between these two weeks we said we cannot agree. We've got a duty of running the organisation. The second issue we are pleading in between these 2 weeks no action must be taken against them, we said we've got a union to run".

Part of the contempt application brought by estranged Numsa second deputy president, Ruth Ntlokotse, wants Numsa leaders Irvin Jim and Andrew Chirwa to be arrested for defying the court’s order.

It also wants the decisions of the congress that cost the union nearly R40 million to be declared null and void.