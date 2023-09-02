Numsa march to Israeli Embassy against ‘apartheid imposition’ on Palestinians

The decades-long conflict between the two states is centred around a territorial dispute for holy land in the middle eastern region with great religious and historic significance.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) marched to the Israeli Embassy this week, calling for an end to what it called Israel's 'apartheid imposition' on the people of Palestine.

On Friday, union members from the Hlanganani Region staged a protest outside the Embassy in Pretoria, highlighting what its described as continued human rights violations by Israel on Palestinians.

Numsa has further accused Israel of propaganda and attempting to white-wash brutality unleashed on Palestinians.

It said despite blatant efforts to silence talk around this issue, it would not stop ringing the alarm on the crisis.

“Government is really shameless in his brutality and violence against the innocent people of Palestine. And we will continue to loudly condemn them for the disgusting, unforgiveable action,” said spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

She said the Embassy ignored the union's demonstration.

“No one from the embassy of apartheid Israel came to receive the memorandum; this is another indication of the brazen arrogance displayed by this country.”