Numsa has not exonerated suspended officials

JOHANNESBURG - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) confirmed that its 11th National Congress will be going ahead as planned.

This was despite the Johannesburg Labour Court’s Saturday ruling that Numsa’s suspension of 30 officials ahead of the Congress wasn’t in line with the union’s own constitution and was invalid.

The court further interdicted the gathering until Numsa was compliant.

The union convened a Special Central Committee meeting on Tuesday and said in a statement that it had since taken a decision to appeal the court’s ruling.

In the meantime, though, Numsa said that postponing the congress was simply not feasible so it adopted various resolutions addressing the shortcomings raised by the court and would proceed with the gathering.

“However, despite having addressed appropriately the absence of the notion of a precautionary suspension in the Numsa constitution, the Special Central Committee, nevertheless, decided that no suspensions should be re-imposed and that the individuals who were previously suspended will be permitted to attend the congress and exercise their right to vote, and to be nominated, and elected for office,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

She said, though, that these individuals could still face disciplinary action.

“However, this occurs without prejudice to Numsa to proceed with appropriate disciplinary action against anyone who has misconducted themselves, or who had brought the name of Numsa into disrepute. The Central Committee has not exonerated those who had acted as such.”