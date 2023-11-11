NUM 'gathering information' on murder of Sibanye-Stillwater mineworker

Friday’s incident, which was caught on video, shows a man repeatedly stabbing his co-worker. NUM's Duncan Luvuno said it was "unfortunate to see something like that happening among workers."

CARLETONVILLE - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it was still gathering facts over the gruesome murder of a mineworker at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Westonaria hostel.

Friday’s incident was caught on video showing a man repeatedly stabbing his co-worker and even stopping to take a selfie.

The union on told Eyewitness News both men belong to its Kloof branch, in Gauteng’s west rand.

This as NUM held a demonstration in Carletonville on Saturday over the high number of workers dying underground.

However, a death that took place above ground shadowed the march.

A number of workers told Eyewitness News that they were still shocked over Friday’s brutal killing.

NUM's Duncan Luvuno:

“I think it is unfortunate to see something like that happening among workers. Because that is what we saw on social media as well but as NUM, as it is in one of our region - PWV, we will go and gather information and understand what is happening.”

Police arrested an adult male suspect in this case, while Sibanye-Stillwater said it understands the killing was a result of a personal dispute between the two men.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.